Shama Obaid Rinku net worth: Biography, Age, Husband, and Net Worth of Shama Obaid Rinku

Shama Obaid Rinku is a well-known Bangladeshi film actress who has contributed immensely to the Bangladeshi film industry. She has acted in a number of popular movies and has gained a huge fan following over the years. In this article, we will discuss Shama Obaid Rinku’s net worth, age, husband, biography and more.

Shama Obaid Rinku’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She has earned this fortune through her successful acting career. She has acted in a number of popular movies and has also appeared in several television dramas. Apart from acting, she is also involved in various other business ventures.

Shama Obaid Rinku was born on 5th September 1986. She is currently 35 years old. Despite being in her mid-thirties, she still looks young and beautiful.

Shama Obaid Rinku is married to a businessman named Omar Faruk. The couple got married in 2014 and have been together ever since. They are often seen together at various events and functions.

Shama Obaid Rinku was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She completed her early education in Bangladesh and later went to the United States to pursue higher education. After completing her education, she returned to Bangladesh and started her career in the film industry.

Shama Obaid Rinku made her debut in the film industry in 2006 with the movie “Priya Amar Priya”. The movie was a huge success and helped her gain recognition in the industry. She then went on to act in several other popular movies such as “Nabab Nandini”, “Khoj: The Search”, “Raja Babu: The Power”, and “Nisshash Amar Tumi”.

Apart from acting in movies, Shama Obaid Rinku has also appeared in several popular television dramas. Some of her notable television dramas include “Kajol Rekha”, “Mayer Odhikar”, “Maa”, and “Ghore & Baire”.

In addition to her acting career, Shama Obaid Rinku is also involved in various other business ventures. She is the owner of a boutique named “S.O Boutique” and also runs a production house named “S.O Films”. Her production house has produced several successful movies over the years.

Shama Obaid Rinku is one of the most talented actresses in the Bangladeshi film industry. She has worked hard to establish herself in the industry and has gained a huge fan following over the years. Her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication towards her craft. With her talent and determination, she is sure to achieve even greater heights in the future.

