Shanaaz Parker Death -Obituary – Dead : South Africa’s Stalwarts on the Culinary scene, Shanaaz Parker has Died .

Shanaaz Parker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Marriam Essa-Sayed 4 hrs · Heartbreaking News It’s with greatest sadness that we bid farewell to one of South Africa’s Stalwarts on the Culinary scene, Shanaaz Parker . One of my favourite local chefs and Inspiration. You will be sorely missed. Please do keep sister Shanaaz and her loved ones in your duas/prayers. May Allah grant her the highest stages in Jannah, Fill her Qabr with Noor Ameen. Foodeva Marsay

Tributes

Radio 786 is saddened at the passing of Shanaaz Parker, a well-known chef and spirited projects manager. Parker who had… Posted by Radio 786 on Monday, December 14, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji un 🤲🏽

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of this absolutely beautiful and incredibly colorful cuisine Queen, Beloved Shanaaz Parker. May Allah be well pleased with you Beloved and grant you Jannatul Firdous, Aameen.

May your family, friends and loved ones be granted ease and may the legacy of many recipes you bond so many families and loved ones with be an ibadah of Noor and Ease for you always Aameen.

Just earlier today scripting Eat Pray Love I set a segment to share a delicious recipe of Shanaaz and to request duas ❤️ Ya Rabb”

– Tasleema Allie

Fariedah Williams wrote

Iena lie lahie wa Iena ielei hie rajie oen verily from Allah do we cum and Unto Allah is our Return. May Almighty Allah Astawajal Grant the Marhoom Jannahtul Fierdous in Sha Allah. Grant Fam ND friends contentment in their hearts in Sha Allah Aameen Aameen Yaa Rabb

Zaid Ismail Essop wrote

Allah swt grant decease the highest place in Janna tul firdouse Ameen and be pleased with his deed ameen and be raised amongst the righteous and pious Ameen and be granted the highest honor and statuses of one of the most beloved inhebertinds of Janna tul firdouse Ameen in the company of our beloved prophet Muhammad saw Ameen and put contentment in the hearts of the family Ameen Ameen thuma Ameen