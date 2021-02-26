Shane Ashby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shane Ashby has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Shane Ashby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan 13h · It’s called a Transplant Honor Walk. The breathtaking moment when family, friends, caregivers and associates line the halls leading from a patient’s Intensive Care Unit room to the entrance of the Operating Room at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. It’s the final act of respect given in recognition of donor heroes and their families — those who have chosen to give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation to benefit others who are waiting for help. Yesterday evening, our associates stood in tribute to Shane Ashby and his family. Thank you to the Ashby family for allowing us to share this precious moment with the community. #WeAreAscension #DonateLife
