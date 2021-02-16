Shane Gibson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Everyone at @WBBZ-TV is saddened to hear of the passing of Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson. In 2013, we produced the "Legends of Buffalo Radio" program at the @BuffaloHistory Museum. Our thoughts are with Shane's family, friends, and many fans. https://t.co/Y50B94rJ1g
— WBBZ-TV (@WBBZ) February 16, 2021
