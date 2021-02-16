Shane Gibson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson has Died .

Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Everyone at @WBBZ -TV is saddened to hear of the passing of Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson. In 2013, we produced the "Legends of Buffalo Radio" program at the @BuffaloHistory Museum. Our thoughts are with Shane's family, friends, and many fans. https://t.co/Y50B94rJ1g

WBBZ-TV @WBBZ Everyone at @WBBZ -TV is saddened to hear of the passing of Buffalo radio legend Shane Gibson. In 2013, we produced the “Legends of Buffalo Radio” program at the @BuffaloHistory Museum. Our thoughts are with Shane’s family, friends, and many fans.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –