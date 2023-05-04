“Shane MacGowan” : Chances are high that Charlie Bird will meet Bruce Springsteen during his visit to Shane MacGowan before the RDS Dublin concerts.

Bruce Springsteen Visits Shane MacGowan Ahead of Three Sold-Out Shows

Legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen is set to play three sold-out shows at the RDS in Dublin this week. The Boss is renowned for his high-energy performances, which can often last more than three hours. Fans have been advised to allow plenty of time for travel, as traffic is expected to be heavy. Many hotels in Dublin are fully booked, and the concerts are expected to deliver a significant economic boost to the city.

Ahead of his highly anticipated performances, Springsteen visited Pogues star Shane MacGowan at his home in south Dublin. MacGowan has been in and out of hospital in recent years due to health complications and now uses a wheelchair. Despite his health issues, the singer has a large following among Irish communities in the UK and the US. He counts Hollywood actor Johnny Depp among his circle of celebrity friends.

MacGowan’s long-term partner Victoria Mary Clarke shared a picture of the encounter on Twitter, describing Springsteen as a “total genius”. The singer has Irish ancestry through his grandmother’s family, the O’Hagan-Gerritys with links to Mullingar, and has included Ireland in every European tour since his debut at Slane Castle in 1985. His daughter, Jessica, is a US Olympian and award-winning showjumper who has purchased several Irish-bred horses. Springsteen has traveled to see her compete at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are regarded as one of the best live rock acts of all time. The band’s hits, such as Born in the USA and Dancing in the Dark, cemented Springsteen’s status as one of America’s most popular rock vocalists. He is known as one of the hardest-working acts in the industry, and his concerts can regularly last three hours or more.

Fans attending the Dublin concerts have been advised to use public transport wherever possible. The RDS is easily accessible by train, bus, and tram, and there are numerous parking facilities nearby. Those attending have also been warned to allow plenty of time for travel due to expected heavy traffic in the area.

In recent weeks, former RTÉ broadcaster and charity campaigner Charlie Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, revealed that the final item on his bucket list is to meet Springsteen. Bird has said he wants Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams played at his funeral – the song his friend Daniel O’Donnell sang for him on top of Croagh Patrick last year. Despite suffering a broken cheekbone following a fall this week, Bird confirmed that his bucket list wish will come true this weekend.

The Boss has numerous friends in Ireland, including U2 frontman Bono and horse trainer Enda Bolger. He recorded his 2007 album, Live in Dublin – Springsteen and the Sessions Band, in the capital after a sell-out concert series in The Point Depot the previous November.

