Shanghai Wontons Recipe: A Shanghai Wonton Recipe Passed Down in the Family

Exploring the World of Wontons with Chef Kathy Fang

Wontons are a beloved delicacy in China, particularly in the southern part of the country, including Shanghai. Unlike dumplings, wontons are made with a thin, square wrapper and served in soups. From meaty to veggie, fried to boiled, traditionally flavoured to globally inspired, there’s a wonton to suit most palates.

Chef Kathy Fang, a two-time champion on Food Network’s Chopped, grew up in the kitchen of her family’s much-lauded San Francisco restaurant, House of Nanking. She opened her own restaurant, Fang, in 2009 with her father, Peter, and appears in a docuseries called Chef Dynasty: House of Fang. Chef Kathy Fang is an expert on how to infuse a wonton with Shanghainese flavours.

A Family Tradition

Wontons are a staple in Shanghainese families, usually made monthly and in bulk. Chef Kathy Fang has fond memories of making wontons with her family. After finishing the late shift at the restaurant, everyone in her family would gather at home, stay up far past bedtime and make wontons together from scratch. They would boil the wontons, eat them around the table and wrap more to freeze for future use.

Wontons filled with pork mince were a standby for the family. But Chef Kathy Fang has riffed on the traditional recipe to create juicy bites filled with pork mince as well as prawns and celery, served in a light broth fragrant with sesame and soy.

The Shanghai Wonton

According to Chef Kathy Fang, there are three things that distinguish Shanghai wontons from their regional siblings: the way they’re wrapped, the ratio of pork to prawns, and the inclusion of seasonal vegetables. In Shanghai, wontons are commonly wrapped using the diamond or bonnet technique. In more southern regions of China, like Guandong or Hong Kong, the scrunch method is more common.

There are also key distinctions in the broth. Southern regions serve wontons in pork-based broths that are light in flavour and made with dried prawns. Shanghai wontons are typically served in a broth with a base of soy sauce or chicken stock. Despite regional differences, Chef Kathy Fang likes to customise the fillings.

Customising Your Wontons

These days, there are vegetarian versions of wontons with tofu and bok choy, and even versions with Italian sausage and mushrooms. For those who don’t eat pork, chicken mince, turkey mince or finely minced tofu can all be substituted.

In addition to fillings, you can adjust the seasonings. Chef Kathy Fang says the traditional seasonings, whether the wonton is vegetable or prawn, include sesame oil and the right balance of salt and sugar. If you’re using pork or another protein, seasonings can include white pepper, soy sauce, liquid aminos (a gluten-free substitute for soy sauce), sake, mirin or Chinese wine, which is great for bringing out the flavour of pork.

Passing on the Tradition

Chef Kathy Fang’s family tradition of making wontons has now been passed down to her own children, and she hopes that it will continue for generations to come. She believes that recipes, like wontons, highlight the importance of community; multiple generations gathering around a table and passing down culinary knowledge.

Chef Kathy Fang said, “You don’t have to spend a ton of money to create memories [bringing] family [together] over something as simple as a wonton.”

Whether you’re a fan of traditional wontons or want to try something new, there’s no denying the comfort and joy that come from gathering around a table with loved ones and sharing a delicious meal.

News Source : Shayna Conde

Source Link :A family recipe for Shanghai wontons/