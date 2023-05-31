Shania Twain husband Frédéric Thiébaud biography: Frédéric Thiébaud: Wiki, Biography, Age, and Career of Shania Twain’s Husband

Who is Shania Twain’s Husband Frédéric Thiébaud?

Shania Twain is a legendary country singer, songwriter, and actress who has made a significant impact on the music industry. However, in recent years, many people have become curious about her personal life, especially her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. In this article, we will take a closer look at Thiébaud’s life, including his biography, age, and career.

Biography

Frédéric Thiébaud was born in Switzerland on August 1, 1970. He grew up in Switzerland and attended the University of Miami, where he earned a degree in business administration. Thiébaud is the son of Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who used to be Shania Twain’s personal assistant.

Thiébaud’s life changed when he began dating Twain. The two met in 2008 while both were going through divorces from their respective spouses. Twain was going through a painful divorce from her husband of 14 years, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who had an affair with Thiébaud’s then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The two bonded over their shared experiences and eventually fell in love. They got married on January 1, 2011.

Age

Frédéric Thiébaud is currently 51 years old. He was born on August 1, 1970, in Switzerland.

Career

Frédéric Thiébaud is a successful businessman who has worked in various industries. He started his career in the hospitality industry, working for hotels and resorts in Switzerland and the United States. Later, he transitioned to the real estate industry and worked as a real estate agent in New York City for several years. He has also worked as an executive for various companies, including Nestlé and Ecolab.

Currently, Thiébaud is the managing director of Swiss-based company ESMOD, an international fashion design and business school. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s global expansion and growth strategy.

Aside from his professional career, Thiébaud is also known for his philanthropic work. He is a board member of Shania Kids Can, a charity founded by his wife, Shania Twain. The charity aims to help underprivileged children in Canada by providing them with educational, therapeutic, and other support services.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frédéric Thiébaud is a successful businessman and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in his respective industries. He is also known for his personal life as the husband of Shania Twain. Despite their rocky start, Thiébaud and Twain have proved that love can conquer all. Together, they have built a loving and supportive relationship that has stood the test of time.

