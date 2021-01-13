Shannon Elmer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @ubctrack alumna Shannon Elmer has Died .
@ubctrack alumna Shannon Elmer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The UBC Thunderbirds are saddened by the recent passing of @ubctrack alumna Shannon Elmer.
Shannon was an outstanding person and student-athlete who will be fondly remembered for her adventurous spirit and inspiring determination.https://t.co/nISF2JF3Hn
— UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) January 13, 2021
