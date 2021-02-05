Shannon Melendi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi has Died.

Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

NBC4 7h · DATELINE TONIGHT! When Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi goes missing in broad daylight from her off-campus job at a softball field, police are interviewing everyone in Shannon’s orbit, then they receive a mysterious phone call that changes everything. Watch tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m. PREVIEW: https://nbc4i.co/3oPzrgq #Dateline #Datelinenbc #truecrime #DontWatchAlone

Source: (20+) NBC4 – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.