Shanye Mootry fatally shot in Rochester NY gunfight

Shanye Mootry : Shanye Mootry killed in Rochester gunfight

An 18-year-old girl named Shanye Mootry from Greece was tragically killed during a gunfight in Rochester. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center, where a large group had gathered and two groups began shooting at each other. Mootry, who was sitting in a vehicle at the time, was hit by gunfire and lost her life. The police believe that she was not directly involved in the altercation. Prior to the shooting, Mootry was part of a group that had originated from Genesee Valley Park but had to relocate due to gunshots. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact the authorities.

News Source : Democrat and Chronicle

