“Shaquil Barrett’s wife speaks out on daughter’s death” : Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett’s Spouse Speaks Out After Tragic Loss of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Daughter of Buccaneers’ Linebacker Shaquil Barrett Tragically Drowns in Family Pool

The NFL community mourns the loss of Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, who drowned in their family pool on Sunday. The tragedy struck the Barrett family, and Shaquil’s wife, Jordanna, has broken their silence regarding their daughter’s death.

The incident occurred when police were called to the Barrett home, but despite their best efforts, Arrayah did not survive. Shaquil has not commented on the matter, but Jordanna released an emotional statement on social media. The Instagram post featured a picture of Arrayah and had a link to her obituary.

Jordanna expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love, condolences, and support from the NFL community and beyond. She described Arrayah as the “apple of her eye,” and her heart will forever be with hers. Jordanna apologized to her daughter and said that she loved her so much. She also promised to watch over her siblings and momma and dada until they see each other again.

The NFL community showed their love and support to the Barrett family, including Shaq’s former Bucs teammate Tom Brady. The Bucs also released a statement expressing their condolences to Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family. They offered their support and love as the family begins to process the loss of their beloved Arrayah.

Shaquil Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion who won his most recent with the Bucs in 2021. He missed more than half of last season after tearing an Achilles. The Barretts have been married since February 2012, and Arrayah was the youngest of their four children.

The tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of pool safety, especially for families with young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children aged 1-4 years. It is crucial to take the necessary precautions such as installing barriers and alarms, providing constant supervision, and teaching children how to swim.

The loss of Arrayah is devastating, and our hearts go out to the Barrett family. May they find comfort and solace during this difficult time. The NFL community and beyond stand with them in grief and support.

News Source : FOX News

Source Link :Wife of Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett breaks silence after death of 2-year-old daughter/