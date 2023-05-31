“Sharanam Infraproject rights issue”: A Comprehensive Guide to the Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd Rights Issue – Announcements – Trading Q&A by Zerodha

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd announces Rights Issue

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd (SIPTL) has announced a rights issue of 7.5 crore equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 7.5 crore. The rights issue opens for subscription on May 31, 2023, and will close on June 9, 2023.

Rights Entitlements (REs) Details

Anyone who holds shares of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd as of May 22, 2023 (record date) will be eligible for receiving Rights Entitlements (REs). These REs will be temporarily traded on the stock exchanges and will then be extinguished. You can either use the REs to apply for the rights shares of the company or you can sell them in the market.

You will be eligible for Rights Entitlements (REs) if you’ve bought the shares on or before May 19, 2023. The ex-date is May 22, 2023.

Rights Issue Details

Issue Period: May 31, 2023 – June 9, 2023

May 31, 2023 – June 9, 2023 RE Trading Period: May 31, 2023 – June 6, 2023

May 31, 2023 – June 6, 2023 RE Symbol: SIPTL-RE

SIPTL-RE Issue Price: Rs. 1 per share

Rs. 1 per share Ratio: 3:2

3:2 Ex-date: May 22, 2023

May 22, 2023 Record Date: May 22, 2023

May 22, 2023 Tentative Date of Allotment for rights shares: To be announced

To be announced Tentative Date of Credit of rights shares: To be announced

To be announced Tentative Date of Listing for rights shares: To be announced

Application Process

Once you either receive the REs from the company or purchase them from the market, you can apply for the rights shares using the below methods:

You can check the application process here.

You will need to enter your Demat account’s Beneficiary Owner ID which is a 16-digit number while applying for the rights issue.

The option to apply for rights shares through the RTAs portal is not available for this rights issue.

FAQs

What will happen to my purchased holding of RE shares if I do not apply for the rights issue?

Your REs will lapse and you will lose the premium paid to acquire them. The RE will be in the form of temporary demat securities which will lapse if not renounced/exercised once the trading window is closed.

I don’t have the shares but bought REs, am I still eligible to apply for the rights issue?

In case you have bought REs but don’t have shares, you’re still eligible for the rights issue. You may apply for the rights shares either through the RTA’s portal or via net banking ASBA if your bank allows it. If you don’t take any action, and let the REs remain in your Zerodha account, they will lapse after the issue.

You can read more FAQ’s on Rights Issue and Rights Entitlements here.

