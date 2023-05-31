“Shareholder Activist”: When Shareholder Activists Appear, Corporations Redefine ‘Long-Term’ in a Selective Manner

Companies’ Selective Definition of “Long-Term”

Given how cynically some companies use the prefix “long-term” when seeking to defend their track records, it would be helpful to understand how these companies actually define “long-term” and whether such definition takes into consideration the time that has already been spent by the companies’ directors in their quest to deliver long-term value.

The Reality of Board Tenure and Compensation

According to the 2022 U.S. Spencer Stuart Board Index, the average tenure of a director on the board of an S&P 500 company was approximately 7.8 years and the average annual total compensation of such board member was about $316,000. Keeping this average compensation flat would suggest that a hypothetical director serving an average tenure of 7.8 years would receive almost $2.5 million in aggregate compensation over such tenure. Contrast this with the stock price performance of companies that have typically drawn the attention of shareholder activists. Activists often invest in companies whose stock price has underperformed, and there have been numerous situations where shareholders of public companies targeted by activists have witnessed significant underperformance over many years before an activist has shown up, while the directors of such companies have reaped rich rewards along the way.

The Financial Gymnastics of Companies

When a shareholder activist appears, companies often engage in Olympics-level financial gymnastics as they seek to explain why they have underperformed and why such underperformance will be rectified, if only the existing directors were given more time. Quite often, in these contortions of financial metrics, companies will seek to present their stock price performance in the most favorable light by cherry-picking a time frame and/or peer group against which to measure such performance.

Examples of Targeted Companies

Three examples of companies in the S&P 500 that have been the target of shareholder activists in the last several months are discussed, namely The Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Illumina, Inc. Using data compiled from Bloomberg and proxy statements filed with the SEC, it appears that while the directors had already served on the board for a long time and had been paid handsomely along the way, the shareholders had not fared nearly as well.

The Irony of the “Long-Term” Card

It is highly ironic when an activist shows up in situations similar to those presented above, and boards of directors cynically wield their concern for the “long-term” like a club against the activist, while quite frequently also claiming that the activist is merely “short-term” oriented. Companies often play the “long-term” card as they seek to persuade other shareholders and proxy advisory firms that their currently serving directors are more worthy to serve on the board than directors proposed by activists, yet seem to forget that such existing directors have already been there for quite a while.

Objectively Assessing Director Performance

Shareholders of all shapes and sizes, as well as the corporate governance and investor stewardship solutions providers such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis who provide voting recommendations, should not be swayed by the cynical hymns to the “long-term” sung by directors who have already received significant amounts of money over an extended period of time while failing to deliver value to shareholders. Objectively, it begs the question of how one could justify voting for an incumbent director who has presided over an extended period of underperformance, particularly if other qualified directors proposed by shareholder activists are also up for election.

