Shares of Skechers: Where Can Skechers Shares be Acquired by Investors?

Skechers USA: A Look at the Stock Price

Have you seen the advertisements for Skechers USA’s slip-ons? They look comfortable, and the fact that you don’t have to bend over and tie them is intriguing. But has this helped the stock price? Let’s take a closer look.

Daily Bar Chart Analysis

In the daily bar chart for SKX, we can see a low made in October, followed by a rally. Prices corrected their advance for about six weeks in February and March, and then continued higher. SKX trades above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the bullish 200-day line. The trading volume looks like it has been more active since late October, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been stuck in a sideways to lower pattern since early 2023. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line, but it has crossed to the downside for a take profit sell signal.

Weekly Japanese Candlestick Chart Analysis

In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart for SKX, we can see some upper shadows around the $54 area, indicating that traders are rejecting the highs. The weekly OBV line shows strength from the end of September. The MACD oscillator has narrowed slightly, but remains well above the zero line.

Daily Point and Figure Chart Analysis

In the daily Point and Figure chart for SKX, we can see an upside price target in the $66 area.

Weekly Point and Figure Chart Analysis

In the second Point and Figure chart for SKX, which uses weekly price data, we see the same $66 price target.

Bottom Line Strategy

Traders who need something more casual for their portfolio could look to buy SKX around $50, with a risk to $48. The $66 area is the price target.

In conclusion, while the slip-on ads may be eye-catching, the stock price analysis for Skechers USA shows some potential for traders. However, as always, it is important to do your own research and make informed investment decisions.

“Skechers stock purchase” “Investing in Skechers” “Skechers stock availability” “Skechers stock price” “Buying Skechers shares”

News Source : Bruce Kamich

Source Link :Where Can Investors Slip Into Shares of Skechers?/