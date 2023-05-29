“Sharjah Police security performance”: Plans to Enhance Security Performance Reviewed by Sharjah Police’s Supreme Command Committee

Major General Saif Al Zari Al-Shamsi Chairs Fifth Supreme Command Committee Meeting in Sharjah

On May 29th, 2023, Major General Saif Al Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting of the Fifth Supreme Command Committee at the Art For All Centre- Falaj. The meeting was attended by Directors General and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee to review a number of points on its agenda and provide recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the security system and the standard of living in UAE society.

The first point on the agenda was the implementation of new security measures to enhance public safety. Major General Al-Shamsi emphasized the importance of investing in the latest technology to prevent and combat crime. He also highlighted the need for increased collaboration between the police force and the public to create a safer environment for everyone.

The second point discussed was the importance of community policing. Major General Al-Shamsi stressed the importance of creating deeper relationships between the police force and the local community. This includes organizing community events and establishing community policing forums to address concerns and establish trust between law enforcement and citizens.

The third point on the agenda was the implementation of a new system to track and monitor crimes committed by repeat offenders. The system will be designed to help police officers identify patterns and prevent future crimes, ultimately reducing the rate of recidivism.

The fourth point discussed was the implementation of a new program to support prisoners’ successful reintegration into society. The program will focus on providing education and job training to prisoners to help them find employment upon release. This will help reduce recidivism rates and create a safer community.

The fifth point discussed was the importance of providing mental health services to police officers. Major General Al-Shamsi recognized the toll that policing can take on an officer’s mental health and highlighted the need for increased mental health support services for law enforcement.

The sixth and final point on the agenda was the implementation of a new program to support victims of domestic violence. Major General Al-Shamsi emphasized the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for victims of domestic violence and the need for increased resources to support these individuals.

In conclusion, the Fifth Supreme Command Committee meeting was a productive and necessary step towards improving the security system and standard of living in UAE society. Through the implementation of new security measures, community policing initiatives, crime monitoring systems, prisoner reintegration programs, mental health support services for police officers, and victim support programs for domestic violence, the UAE is taking a proactive approach to creating a safer and more supportive environment for its citizens.

News Source : WAM

Source Link :Sharjah Police's Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance security performance/