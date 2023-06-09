Vladimir Popov – victim name : Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces

A tiger shark attacked and killed a Russian man, identified as Vladimir Popov by Baza news outlet, while he was swimming in the waters near the city of Hurghada in Egypt’s Red Sea resort area on June 8. The gruesome attack was captured on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media. Popov’s father was also present and witnessed the attack. The Russian Consulate in Hurghada confirmed Popov’s citizenship. In a separate incident, a teenage girl fought off a shark in Florida after it latched onto her stomach.

News Source : Team Latestly

Shark Attack in Egypt Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark Red Sea Shark Attack Spine-Chilling Shark Footage Father Watches in Horror Shark Attack