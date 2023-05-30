“shark attack injury”: US Tourist Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Violent Shark Attack, Unveils Horrific Medical Condition

American Tourist Severely Injured in Shark Attack in Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist from Darien, Connecticut, was severely injured in a shark attack while snorkeling with a friend off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands last week. The 22-year-old, whose name has not been released, was on a private boat tour near the city of Providenciales when the attack occurred.

The Incident

The Department of Environment and Coastal Resources of the islands announced the incident on their Facebook page, stating that the woman was severely injured while snorkeling. The police were contacted immediately after the attack and the victim was retrieved by them and taken to a nearby medical care center. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is currently investigating the matter.

Initial reports from a resort employee claimed that the victim had her entire leg \”bitten off,\” but this was later found to be incorrect. The woman lost \”part of her leg\” in the attack, according to later reports.

The Victim and Response

The victim is said to be from the district of State Rep. Tracy Marra, R-Darien, who confirmed that the woman was seriously injured in the shark attack. \”We are praying for her recovery,\” Marra said in a text message to reporters. \”This must be a very hard time for the family right now. Our hearts are with them all.\”

There is currently no update on the victim’s condition.

The Location

The woman was snorkeling at the Bone Yard dive site, a protected marine area that is part of Princess Alexandra National Park. Shark attacks are extremely rare worldwide and especially in the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the International Shark Attack File, a database of all verified shark attacks overseen by the Florida Museum of Natural History. This is only the third attack on record for the islands since 1580.

Shark Attacks Worldwide

Researchers confirmed 57 unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2022, including five fatalities. More than 40 of these unprovoked attacks occurred in US waters.

Conclusion

Shark attacks are a rare occurrence, but they can cause severe injuries and even fatalities. It is important to take precautions when swimming or snorkeling in open waters, especially in areas where sharks are known to inhabit. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.

