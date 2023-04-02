Sharon Acker, the actor known for her role in ‘Point Blank’, has passed away at the age of 87.

Sharon Acker, known for her role in “Point Blank,” passes away at the age of 87.

Canadian Actor Sharon Acker Passes Away

Sharon Acker, the Canadian film, television, and theatre actor who was best known for her roles in “Point Blank,” “The New Perry Mason,” and “Happy Birthday to Me,” has died at the age of 87. It has been reported that Acker passed away on March 16th at her retirement home in Toronto.

Death Confirmed by Cousin David Glover

The actor’s death was confirmed more recently by her cousin, David Glover. In a tribute to his late cousin, Glover wrote on Facebook: “My wife Judy and I were very close with Sharon, and we spoke regularly even after she moved back to Toronto to be close to with daughters and family. I can never forget Sharon’s million-dollar smile. She made everyone she came in contact with feel so much better.”

Prolific Acting Career

Acker’s prolific acting career spanned four decades and was highlighted by her screen appearance in John Boorman’s classic 1967 neo-noir movie “Point Blank.” Acker portrayed Lynne, the wife of Lee Marvin’s leading man, Walker. Lynne betrays her outlaw husband amid the tense plot following a robbery in Alcatraz, San Francisco.

Later in her career, Acker appeared in the 1981 slasher “Happy Birthday to Me,” marking her final big screen performance. In 1969, Acker also played the role of Odona in one episode of the original “Star Trek” series.

Early Life

Acker was born in Toronto on April 2nd, 1935. She was adopted at nine and went on to study art, graduating in 1953. Her acting career began on the stage, most notably on the road across Europe with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival company.

Survived By Family

Acker is survived by her children, Kim and Gillian; granddaughter, Alexis; great-granddaughter, Berkeley; and stepchildren Kim and Caitlin.

