Sharon Kay Penman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sharon Kay Penman has Died.

Sharon Kay Penman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

Heather Millard 17h · Some sad news to share in this post I’m afraid. The lovely Sharon Kay Penman, whose novels focussed on our period passed away this morning, it’s been confirmed. We’ve had the following through from a friend of Sharon. “She had been ill for several months but only recently was diagnosed with a rare cancer. She went into the hospital Monday. Her family was told that she died peacefully in her sleep. Sharon told me that she was at peace with her end. As always, she was the epitome of courage and grace.” I know many of us in this group enjoyed her novels and work – some may even have been lucky enough to meet her on some of her tours. You are welcome to share your memories, thoughts and condolences on this post.”

Source: (20+) British Medieval History | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Julie Kruger Byrd

I grabbed every one of her books as soon as they were released. Her ability to bring the Plantagenet dynasty to life and the detailed research in her novels was fantastic. Reading The Sunne in Splendour changed my life. Feeling a bit gutted but so incredibly grateful that she graced this world with her gifts. She will be missed.

Stephanie Nacionales

Oh no!! I just recently fell in love with her books! – my sincerest condolences

Erin Kearney McCall

Thanks to Sharon and her inspiring book I change my major in college to History with a focus on British History. What a gift she gave us readers. She will be greatly missed.

Lesley Harris

From new Zealand Rest easy Sharon Penman. I so enjoyed your books. You have left a great legacy for future generations and I thank you.

Joanne Sclater

Rest in Peace, Sharon. For me, she was the best author. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.

Michelle Curran

Devastating news to wake up to this morning. Sharon has been one of my favourite authors since my teens. Deepest love to her family and friends.

Walter Birkenheier

Rest In Peace. I’m reading “A King’s Ransom“ brilliant as are all of her books

Amy Williams Sisson

I tried to read one of her books once. Unfortunately, she was a great writer and her description of a “midden pie” made me so sick I couldn’t read another word. I’ll have to try again. May she Rest In Peace.

Heather Gaffey

I found Here Be Dragons while browsing in my favorite bookstore, devoured it and was hooked on her writing from that point on. Tracked down Sunne in Splendour and eagerly awaited publication of all her books from that point on. Gratitude for her talent and deepest sympathies to her family.