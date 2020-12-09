Sharon Palmer Death -Dead – Obituary : Sharon Palmer, former @AFTCT president, state labor commissioner has Died .
CEA sends condolences to the family and friends of Sharon Palmer, former @AFTCT president, state labor commissioner, and East Haddam and Waterford teacher, on her recent passing. https://t.co/N8PKCjaTp6
— CT Education Assoc. (@ceanews) December 9, 2020
