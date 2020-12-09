Sharon Palmer Death -Dead – Obituary : Sharon Palmer, former @AFTCT president, state labor commissioner has Died .

Sharon Palmer, former @AFTCT president, state labor commissioner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

CT Education Assoc. @ceanews CEA sends condolences to the family and friends of Sharon Palmer, former @AFTCT president, state labor commissioner, and East Haddam and Waterford teacher, on her recent passing.

