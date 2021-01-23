Sharon Penman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sharon K Penman has Died .
historical author Sharon K Penman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sorry to hear that the excellent historical author Sharon K Penman has died after a short illness. She was a lovely lady, helpful and humble to other authors. https://t.co/NAwNCLCHDt
— Michael Jecks Author (@MichaelJecks) January 23, 2021
