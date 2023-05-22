Sharron Prior : “Update on Sharron Prior murder case after suspect’s body exhumed”

“Update on Unsolved Murder of Sharron Prior: Suspect Franklin Maywood Romine’s Body Exhumed and DNA Matched”

On Tuesday, police will provide an important update regarding the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl who was killed in Montreal in 1975. This update comes after the exhumation of a suspect’s body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique revealed his DNA on Prior’s clothing. Chief Inspector Pierre Duquette of the Major Crimes Division will unveil a crucial element in the investigation, and a forensic science expert will be present to explain the investigation techniques used. Prior disappeared in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighborhood in 1975 while on her way to meet friends at a restaurant. Her beaten, naked body was found in Longueuil four days later. Romine reportedly fled to Canada after committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974 and is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior. He was arrested in Montreal shortly after and extradited to the U.S. A photo of Romine and the exhumation process can be found in the article.

