“Shaun Rees VW enthusiast” Today : VW Enthusiast Shaun Rees Receives Tributes Following Fatal A30 Crash

Tributes paid to classic car enthusiast who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a classic car enthusiast who died in a crash on his way home from a show. Shaun Rees, 55, from Truro, suffered fatal injuries when his Volkswagen Beetle was in collision with another car on the A30 in Cornwall, Devon and Cornwall Police said. He was returning on the morning of 30 April from the Stanford Hall VW Show on the Northamptonshire/Leicestershire border, where he had won an award. Mr Rees’ family said he was a “loveable, caring, funny person who lived and loved his life for his family, friends and his VWs”.

A life cut short

It’s always a tragedy when someone’s life is cut short, but it’s especially poignant when that person is taken doing something they love. Shaun Rees was a classic car enthusiast who was passionate about his VW Beetle. He spent countless hours working on it, tinkering and fine-tuning until it was just right. He loved nothing more than taking it out for a spin, showing it off to other enthusiasts and sharing his knowledge with anyone who was interested.

Sadly, Shaun’s life was cut short on 30 April, when he was involved in a collision on the A30 in Cornwall. He was on his way home from the Stanford Hall VW Show, where he had won an award for his beloved Beetle. It’s a bitter irony that he should have been taken just as he was enjoying the fruits of his labor.

A loveable, caring, funny person

Shaun was more than just a classic car enthusiast, of course. He was a husband, father, and friend to many. His family has paid tribute to him, describing him as a “loveable, caring, funny person who lived and loved his life for his family, friends, and his VWs”. They say that his loss has left a huge hole in their lives, and that they will miss him more than words can say.

It’s clear from the outpouring of tributes that Shaun was a much-loved member of the classic car community. He was always happy to share his knowledge and expertise, and his passion for his beloved VW Beetle was infectious. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A reminder to stay safe on the roads

Shaun’s death is a tragic reminder of how important it is to stay safe on the roads. Accidents can happen to anyone, no matter how experienced or careful they are. It’s up to all of us to do our part to ensure that we stay safe on the roads, whether we’re driving a classic car or a modern vehicle.

In the meantime, the classic car community will continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Shaun Rees may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His passion for his VW Beetle will live on, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Tributes paid to VW enthusiast Shaun Rees killed in A30 crash/