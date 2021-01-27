Shaun Riley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Shaun Riley has Died .
Shaun Riley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Spreading the news that unfortunately Shawn did pass away. Please keep his family in your prayers 🖤🙏🏽
#ShaunRiley pic.twitter.com/cCdJhNcsbM
— Cleveland Rugby League (@clerugbyleague) January 27, 2021
Cleveland Rugby League @clerugbyleague Spreading the news that unfortunately Shawn did pass away. Please keep his family in your prayers #ShaunRiley
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.