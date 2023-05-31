Shawarma recipe: Mouthwatering Shawarma Recipe: A Taste of Afghan Street Food / دستور العمل شورما لذیذ: طعمی از غذاهای خیابانی افغانستان

Street Food: Delicious Shawarma recipe

Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish that has become popular all over the world as a street food. It is made with marinated meat that is cooked slowly on a rotating spit, and then sliced thinly and served in a pita bread with vegetables and sauces. In Afghanistan, shawarma is called “shorba” and is a popular street food that is enjoyed by many.

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, sliced thinly

1/2 cup plain yogurt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pita bread

Tomatoes, sliced

Cucumbers, sliced

Red onion, sliced

Tzatziki sauce

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the sliced chicken, yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Mix well to coat the chicken evenly and let marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the excess marinade. Grill the chicken for 5-7 minutes per side, or until cooked through and slightly charred. Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, warm the pita bread in the oven or on the grill for a few minutes until slightly toasted. To assemble the shawarma, place a few slices of chicken in the center of a pita bread. Top with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion. Drizzle with tzatziki sauce and roll up tightly. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Conclusion:

Shawarma is a delicious and easy-to-make street food that can be enjoyed by everyone. This recipe for Afghan-style shawarma is flavorful and satisfying, with a perfect blend of spices and tender chicken. Serve it up with your favorite toppings and sauces, and enjoy a taste of the Middle East right in your own home.

Afghan Street Food Middle Eastern Food Shawarma Recipe Grilled Meat Recipes Ethnic Cuisine

News Source : Ariana Television

Source Link :Street Food: Delicious Shawarma recipe / غذاهای خیابانی افغانستان: طرز تهیه شورمه خوش مزه/