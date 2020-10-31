Shawn Conroy Death –Dead-Obituaries : James Bond Actor Sean Conroy has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
If 2020 was not brutal enough … it takes Sean Conroy, too.
What a tremendous actor. I loved him in so many films: Hunt for Red October, the Bond films, and so many others too numerous to list.
He lived a great life and gave us all joy. RIP https://t.co/ebd4oaTiqs
— Dave McHugh (@davemchugh) October 31, 2020
Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in “The Untouchables” to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/epYrPrd7P5
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 31, 2020
Who is Sean Connery
We pay tribute to Sir Sean Connery, the silver screen legend and Oscar-winning actor best known for ‘Goldfinger,’ ‘The Untouchables,’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.’ https://t.co/t513pyZ9SM pic.twitter.com/KafTzt1vLM
— IMDb (@IMDb) October 31, 2020
Sean Connery Cause of Death
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Worthy of #rembrance…it’s sad news to learn #SeanConnery has died. For me, he’s the actor who put Agent #007 on the map. His mix of cheeky line delivery & abundant sex appeal was #iconic. Daniel Craig is lovely, too, but Sean is #1 as #Agent 007. #JamesBond #RIPSeanConnery 💔🕊 https://t.co/8ly2asskmi
— Kathy Corday (@kathycordayusa) October 31, 2020
RIP Sean Connery, 1930-2020.
Pictured: the James Bond actor with the late IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Motti Hod in front of the Iraqi MiG-21 numbered “007” in Israel, 1967.
Credit: Raanan Weiss Collection pic.twitter.com/lswy3BiIb3
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 31, 2020
Abhilash Balan P wrote
Totally agree mamookka, even roger moore, pierce brosnon, daniel craig, timothy dalton wont fit in.. this is the best bond, even after.. hope u didnt miss entrapment and later movies.
Dr Vishnu wrote
Truly James Bond, mesmerised by the way he brought up the character. The charm he brought to the is impeccable. We will truly miss a legend. #RIPSeanConnery
