Shawn Conroy Death -Dead-Obituaries : James Bond Actor Sean Conroy has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 31, 2020
0 Comment

Scottish actor and producer Sean Connery , best known as the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film has died, according to a statement posted online on October 30.  2020.
Sean Connery — who died at the age of 90 — was a movie star, like few before him and practically no one since. 
His name is Sir Thomas Sean Connery, although many spell his name as Shawn Conroy or Sean Conroy

Who is Sean Connery

Sir Thomas Sean Connery was a Scottish actor and producer. He was best known as the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film, starring in seven Bond films between 1962 and 1983. Connery was in smaller theatre and television productions until he got his break with the Bond films. Wikipedia

Sean Connery Cause of Death

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Abhilash Balan P wrote 
Totally agree mamookka, even roger moore, pierce brosnon, daniel craig, timothy dalton wont fit in.. this is the best bond, even after.. hope u didnt miss entrapment and later movies.

Dr Vishnu wrote 
Truly James Bond, mesmerised by the way he brought up the character. The charm he brought to the is impeccable. We will truly miss a legend. #RIPSeanConnery

