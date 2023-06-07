Shawn Jackson, 18-Year-Old Graduate, Shares His Experience After Graduation Ceremony in Downtown Richmond, Virginia.

Tragedy Strikes at Richmond Graduation Ceremony: Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith Shot and Killed

On a day that should have been filled with celebration and joy, tragedy struck in downtown Richmond, Virginia. Shawn Jackson, an 18-year-old who had just received his diploma, and his father Renzo Smith were fatally shot when a shooter opened fire as they gathered in a nearby park.

The senseless act of violence has left the community in shock and mourning. Police are currently investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrator.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Shawn and Renzo.

