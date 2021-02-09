Shawn Kuhn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shawn Kuhn has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Shawn Kuhn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Kiski Area Class of 1990 17h · Please keep the Kuhn Family in your thoughts and prayers. Shawn passed away unexpectedly in the night with no explanation. He was always such a kind hearted and fun loving guy. He was still living and working in Allegheny Twp with his high school sweetheart and lovely bride Diana Kaufman Kuhn and their two beautiful children, Chase and Carlee. Please leave messages of love here for them and any fun photos you have with Shawn. We will post any other funeral or memorial details when they are known.
Tributes
Len Wres
My deepest and sincerest condolences and prayers go out to the kuhn family. May the love and healing of god wrap his arms around you and your family.
Michelle Kerchensky Townsend
So sad. My heart breaks for Diana and the kids and Shawn’s whole family. Sending them much love and many prayers.
Marisa Cogan
I am shocked and saddened to hear this. My thoughts and prayers and with Diana and the rest of their family. I am so deeply sorry for your loss.
Deepest sympathy
to the Kuhn family. I’m so sorry for your loss. I always remember him smiling. 🙏🏻
Missy Mamros-Dehnert
Our deepest condolences to the entire family. Prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time!.
Kim Byers Knepshield
Sending condolences to Diane and the family. You’re in my thoughts and prayers.
Eric May
My heart goes out to Diana and her family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Rebecca
Thoughts n prayers. He was such a nice guy. So sorry for your loss kuhn family.
Wag Jay
What a tremendous loss of a friend, father, husband, and son. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kuhn family. I have nothing but great memories of Shawn and his time here.
Donna Faulk
My deepest sympathies go out to the Kuhn family – So heartbreaking our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Scott Wilson
Thoughts and prayers to Diana and the whole Kuhn family. Many fond sports and middle/high school memories with Shawn. We were all better for having known him.
Judy Kajut Miller
Shawn was always smiling. He will be deeply missed. I am so sorry for your loss Diana.
Kathleen Kralik Szallar
Love and prayers to you, Diana, your children and entire family. My deepest sympathies for your loss.
Tammy R. Spaniel
Oh my, so very sorry to hear this shocking news! Shawn always had a smile on his face! Sending my Deepest condolences to Diane, the boys and the rest of the Kuhn family. Sending lots of prayers and thoughts your way.
Carol Buffington Andree
Sending our deepest sympathy to you & your family! So very sorry to hear about Shawn!
Crystal Novotny
I am so sorry Diana, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Jason Facemyer
I’m so sorry for your loss and such a shame thoughts and prayers for Diane and your kids
Lisa Firestone Lane
I am so sad for Diana and the family. I have known Shawn since 1st grade because we rode the same bus. I rem him always being the funny one. Sending prayers to the entire Kuhn family and to all his close friends.
