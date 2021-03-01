Shawn Massey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former WCC Client Shawn Massey has Died .

With great sadness we remember our beloved friend and former WCC Client Shawn Massey. Shawn’s smile could light up any room. He was full of hope after being exonerated, but could never find peace in freedom. Our condolences to the Massey Family. RIP Shawn. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5OeVF-RJh0

