Shawn Randazzo Death -Dead – Obituary :@DetStylePizzaCo founder Shawn Randazzo has Died .
@DetStylePizzaCo founder Shawn Randazzo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
So sorry to hear of the passing of @DetStylePizzaCo founder Shawn Randazzo. https://t.co/IJyrSykS6x I enjoyed interviewing him in 2019 for this video about the origins of Detroit Style Pizza. https://t.co/JLU1sQMscE
— Nina Ignaczak (@ninaignaczak) December 7, 2020
See new Tweets Conversation Nina Ignaczak @ninaignaczak So sorry to hear of the passing of @DetStylePizzaCo founder Shawn Randazzo. https://bit.ly/39OxBZa I enjoyed interviewing him in 2019 for this video about the origins of Detroit Style Pizza.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.