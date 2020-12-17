Shawna Swift Death -Obituary – Dead : Shawna Swift has Died .

Kristin Story 2 hrs · So Heartbreaking RIP You and your family and friends will be in my prayers. Shawna Swift you were a beauty inside and out and touched so many lives. Haven’t seen ya in years but I’ll always remember how you would light up a room

Tributes

Jazmine Nicole Dalke wrote

I along with so many others can say without doubt that my life is better having known you. You were always su h a bright and cheerful soul and always there anytime someone needed ANYTHING! Gone so soon! RIP Shawna Swift.

Ty Cofield is with Shawna Swift wrote

My heart goes out to the swift family y’all are in my thoughts this one hit home hard sweetest soul you’ll ever meet I’ll never stop thinking about you shawna you will aways be remembered. Love is something that last for ever and I’ll always have that place in my heart for you Rest In Peace beautiful

