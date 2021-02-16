Shay Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shay Thomas of home depot has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Shay Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Shay, you made big impact in our lives. We made great memories here in @Home6213 . My heart is heavy, we can't always explain or except loss 💔 You tought us many great things. My condolences 🙏 to family of @ShayThomasTHD #RIP Life was your #theatre @hmalak @kelly_presti pic.twitter.com/QTTvAakYiT — oksana DS at 6213 (@OksanaChernata) February 16, 2021

