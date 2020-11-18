Sheena West Virginia Beach Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Woman Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.
Sheena West of Virginia Beach , who went missing on Saturday night in what local authorities believed was kidnapping has now been found dead, according to a statement posted online on November 17. 2020.
Damn one of my long time friends went missing on Saturday night in which the police believe was a kidnapping. Absolutely mind blown right now and heart broken. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Sheena West and her son.
If anyone has seen or heard from Sheena West please contact Danielle Diaz or myself. She’s been missing since Saturday night with no car, phone or wallet, hasn’t been home or work, and isn’t in the jail or hospital either. She was last seen on shore drive with us and she just disappeared. She was wearing a gold cocktail dress and black blazer. Missing persons report has already been filed, we’re worried sick. Please share!
Sheena West is missing from Va. Beach! Stay close with your friends & share your location with someone you trust. pic.twitter.com/GUICfkXtyY
— Co-Co Shannele ♑️ (@BrooklynDime_) November 18, 2020
Sheena West Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
something isn’t adding up about the Sheena West story.. what kinds of friends allow their girlfriend to leave a bar with some dude WITHOUT her phone (they had her phone) and don’t post about her missing until 2-3 days later…
— 🌴 (@ariaamorena) November 18, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.