Sheena West Virginia Beach Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Woman Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sheena West of Virginia Beach , who went missing on Saturday night in what local authorities believed was kidnapping has now been found dead, according to a statement posted online on November 17. 2020.

Her death was confirmed by several of her friends on social media.

Reacting to her death, Chase Vernon wrote on twitter.

Damn one of my long time friends went missing on Saturday night in which the police believe was a kidnapping. Absolutely mind blown right now and heart broken. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Sheena West and her son. Desiree Czoschke wrote on Facebook. Edit: Sheena has been found and as much as it breaks my heart to actually say the words, may she Rest In Peace . The world is a much more boring and cold place without her in it. Her initial post reads If anyone has seen or heard from Sheena West please contact Danielle Diaz or myself. She’s been missing since Saturday night with no car, phone or wallet, hasn’t been home or work, and isn’t in the jail or hospital either. She was last seen on shore drive with us and she just disappeared. She was wearing a gold cocktail dress and black blazer. Missing persons report has already been filed, we’re worried sick. Please share! Sheena West is missing from Va. Beach! Stay close with your friends & share your location with someone you trust. pic.twitter.com/GUICfkXtyY — Co-Co Shannele ♑️ (@BrooklynDime_) November 18, 2020

Sheena West Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.