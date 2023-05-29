“Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil Recipe”: Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil Made Effortlessly in the Oven

Easy Oven Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal to make, try this oven sheet pan shrimp boil recipe. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a delicious and satisfying dinner on the table in no time.

Ingredients:

3/4 pound small baby Dutch yellow potatoes (cut in half if large)

3 ears corn

1/3 cup butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

3/4-1 pound large shrimp, deveined and peeled if desired. (I prefer to leave the tail on)

1 (12.8-ounce) package smoked andouille sausage, cut into chunks

1 lemon, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. Microwave the potato for 6-8 minutes or until tender. All microwaves are different and potato sizes vary, so check every couple of minutes. Prick the potato with a fork if cooking whole to prevent bursting. Wrap shucked ears of corn in moist paper towels, so that they are entirely wrapped and microwave for 3 minutes. Let cool slightly and cut into chunks. In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic, and Old Bay seasoning. Place potatoes, corn, shrimp, garlic, and sausage in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Pour on the butter mixture and gently toss to combine. Spread evenly. Bake in the oven on the middle rack and bake for 9-15 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque and curled. If they aren’t cooked through, add another minute or two. But be careful not to overcook the shrimp. The exact time will depend on your oven and shrimp sizes. They all vary. Serve immediately with lemon wedges, additional Old Bay, and garnished with parsley, if desired.

This recipe is simple to make, and the flavors are delicious. The Old Bay seasoning adds a nice kick of spice, while the butter and garlic add a rich and savory taste. The smoked andouille sausage gives the dish some depth and texture, while the shrimp and corn add a sweet and juicy flavor.

One of the best things about this recipe is that it’s all cooked in one pan, making for easy cleanup. And because it’s cooked in the oven, you don’t have to worry about standing over a hot stove or grill. It’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend meal with friends and family.

If you’re looking for a way to switch up your dinner routine, give this oven sheet pan shrimp boil recipe a try. It’s sure to become a new favorite in your household.

