Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Broccoli Rabe Dinner.: Sheet Pan Dinner with Sweet Potato and Broccoli Rabe: An Easy Recipe from The First Mess

This Healthy Vegan Sheet Pan Dinner with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Chickpeas and Ginger Peanut Sauce is Delicious and Satisfying

If you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying vegan dinner that is easy to prepare, look no further than this sheet pan dinner with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli rabe, chickpeas and ginger peanut sauce. This meal is packed with nutrient-dense vegetables and plant-based protein, and the ginger peanut sauce adds a flavorful kick that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized.

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped into 1-inch cubes

1 bunch broccoli rabe, tough stems removed and chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 cup hot water

Optional garnishes: chopped fresh cilantro, chopped peanuts

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato cubes, broccoli rabe, and chickpeas with the olive oil, garlic powder, smoked paprika, sea salt, and black pepper until well coated. Spread the vegetables and chickpeas out in a single layer on a large sheet pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender and the broccoli rabe is slightly crispy around the edges. While the vegetables are roasting, make the ginger peanut sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, maple syrup, rice vinegar, grated ginger, and hot water until smooth and creamy. Once the vegetables are done roasting, divide them evenly among four plates. Drizzle the ginger peanut sauce over the top of each serving, and garnish with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts if desired.

Health Benefits

This sheet pan dinner is not only delicious, but it also provides a wide range of important nutrients. Sweet potatoes are a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium, while broccoli rabe is a good source of fiber, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, and the ginger peanut sauce adds healthy fats from peanut butter and anti-inflammatory benefits from ginger.

This meal is also vegan and gluten-free, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Plus, it’s easy to customize by swapping in different vegetables or adding additional protein sources like tofu or tempeh.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying vegan dinner that is easy to prepare, this sheet pan dinner with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli rabe, chickpeas, and ginger peanut sauce is a great option. Packed with nutrient-dense vegetables and plant-based protein, this meal is both delicious and nourishing. Plus, it’s easy to customize with your favorite vegetables or protein sources. Give it a try and see how delicious healthy eating can be!

One pan dinner recipes Healthy sheet pan dinners Roasted vegetable sheet pan meals Vegetarian sheet pan dinners Sheet pan meal prep ideas

News Source : Pinterest

Source Link :Sweet Potato & Broccoli Rabe Sheet Pan Dinner | The First Mess | Recipe | Sheet pan dinners, Easy sheet pan recipes, Sheet pan recipes/