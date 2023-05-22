Shefali Kar, victim of alleged assault by daughter-in-law : Woman allegedly assaulted by daughter-in-law, dies in Baripada

“Daughter-in-law Sangita Kar at large after allegedly assaulting and killing Shefali Kar in family dispute”

A woman, identified as Shefali Kar, aged 50, died on Sunday in Baripada after allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law, Sangita Kar, in a family dispute. The incident occurred in Podadiha village within Chandua policy limits. Sangita Kar is reportedly at large. According to sources, an altercation ensued between the two when the other family members were away. The situation escalated, and Sangita allegedly pushed Shefali to the ground, resulting in serious injuries. She was taken to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors advised shifting her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, Shefali succumbed to her injuries. The Chandua police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Read Full story : Woman kills mom-in-law over family dispute in Odisha- The New Indian Express /

News Source : Express News Service

Woman kills mother-in-law Family dispute in Odisha Homicide in Odisha Domestic violence in Odisha Crime in Odisha