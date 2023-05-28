“Shehr news”: City Conversations: Shehr on thenews.com.pk

Explore Lahore’s Art and Culture Scene with These Upcoming Events

Chai and Canvas with Saba Aurangzeb

Looking for an evening of relaxation and creativity? Join therapeutic art coach Saba Aurangzeb for an in-person guided painting session on June 3 from 5pm to 7pm at Eden Lane Villas 2. No painting experience is required, and all are welcome. The evening promises step-by-step painting, meaningful conversations, and chai. Don’t miss out on this chance to tap into your inner artist and connect with others through art.

Aladdin (Dual Language)

Get ready for a local adaptation of the classic tale of Aladdin. The show will be performed in dual language on May 28 at Ali Auditorium at 7pm. Come witness the magic of Aladdin and his genie, and experience the story in a unique way. This is a must-see event for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and wonder.

26th Alhamra Theatre Festival

From May 26 to May 31, Alhamra Theatre Festival will showcase theatre groups from across Pakistan at Hall 2, Alhamra, The Mall. The festival includes performances by MAAS Foundation, Aks Theatre, Natak Production, Ajoka Institute of Acting, and Azad Theatre. Entry is free, so make sure to catch as many shows as possible. With such a diverse lineup, you’re sure to find something that resonates with you.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing evening of painting, an exciting theatre performance, or a bit of both, Lahore has plenty of options to choose from. These upcoming events are just a few of the many ways to explore Lahore’s vibrant art and culture scene. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with others and discover something new.

Urban News City Gossip Municipal Affairs Local Events Community Discussions

News Source : TNS

Source Link :Town Talk | Shehr | thenews.com.pk/