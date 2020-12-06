Sheikh Nuhu Muzata Death -Dead : Sheikh Nuhu Muzata of Uganda has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Sheikh Nuhu Muzata has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

UN in Uganda @UNinUganda The United Nations in Uganda conveys sincere condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzata and the entire Muslim Fraternity. May he rest in peace.

