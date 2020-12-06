Sheikh Nuhu Muzata Death -Dead : Sheikh Nuhu Muzata of Uganda has Died .
Sheikh Nuhu Muzata has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
The United Nations in Uganda conveys sincere condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzata and the entire Muslim Fraternity. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nbOI4gFgNT
— UN in Uganda (@UNinUganda) December 6, 2020
