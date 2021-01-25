Sheila Kent Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sheila Kent has Died .

Sheila Kent has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Ian Stringer @StringerSport Gutted to hear of the passing of Sheila Kent, Leicester City laundry lady for over 42 yrs. Brendan Rodgers paid tribute today, you’ll hear that on The Football Forum @BBCLeicester from 6. She was bright, bubbly & everything you’d hope a laundry lady would be

