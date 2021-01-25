Sheila Kent Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sheila Kent has Died .

Sheila Kent has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Gutted to hear of the passing of Sheila Kent, Leicester City laundry lady for over 42 yrs. Brendan Rodgers paid tribute today, you’ll hear that on The Football Forum @BBCLeicester from 6. She was bright, bubbly & everything you’d hope a laundry lady would be 🙏 — Ian Stringer (@StringerSport) January 25, 2021

