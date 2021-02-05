Sheila Washington Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alabama native Sheila Washington has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Alabama native Sheila Washington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
NEW: Alabama native Sheila Washington has died. For several decades she overcame a series of obstacles to tell the story of the Scottsboro Boys. https://t.co/qAnwpp1IRM
— WBHM 90.3 FM (@WBHM) February 5, 2021
WBHM 90.3 FM @WBHM NEW: Alabama native Sheila Washington has died. For several decades she overcame a series of obstacles to tell the story of the Scottsboro Boys.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.