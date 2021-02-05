Sheila Washington Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alabama’s Sheila Washington has Died .

Alabama’s Sheila Washington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

NEW: Alabama's Sheila Washington has died. For several decades she overcame a series of obstacles to tell the story of the Scottsboro Boys — nine Black teenagers falsely accused of rape by two white women in 1931. WBHM's Janae Pierre has this remembrance. https://t.co/K90QvuIacG

