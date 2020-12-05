Shelby Mathis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Shelby Mathis has Died .

Kim Kurtz wrote

She was such a great mother to those babies and loved them all so much. A great mother, friend, and all around human being. She will be so greatly missed by many, including myself! .

Miracle Pryor wrote

What?!? Ohhhhh noooo!!!!!! I am soo incredibly saddened! Praying for her family especially those babies they also leave here, Alyssa and Dallas!!! She was a great, sweet mom. Rest In Peace.

Monica Maelyn wrote

Oh my goodness! She was such a great mother! Praying for her family & Alyssa & Dallas! My heart hurts for them