Shelby Mathis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Shelby Mathis has Died .
I’m really still just shocked.
I even texted your phone last night just to “check” but of course I didn’t get a response. We’ve been meaning to meet up to exchange a few things & we always laugh about how life gets in the way and how crazy our kids are . If it’s one thing I know for certain is the amount of love you had for those babies . The amount of evil in this world is at an all time high right now, the devil is working overtime. I’m so sorry this happened to you, you & your babies deserved so much better. RIP Shelby Mathis and Gideon. My thoughts and prayers go to her other two children Dallas and Alyssa and the rest of the Mathis family.
Posted by Dani Nicole on Saturday, December 5, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Kim Kurtz wrote
She was such a great mother to those babies and loved them all so much. A great mother, friend, and all around human being. She will be so greatly missed by many, including myself! .
Miracle Pryor wrote
What?!? Ohhhhh noooo!!!!!! I am soo incredibly saddened! Praying for her family especially those babies they also leave here, Alyssa and Dallas!!! She was a great, sweet mom. Rest In Peace.
Monica Maelyn wrote
Oh my goodness! She was such a great mother! Praying for her family & Alyssa & Dallas! My heart hurts for them
