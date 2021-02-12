Shelby Peeples Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shelby Peeples has Died.

Shelby Peeples has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Chuck Payne – GA State Senate, SD 54 1h · It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Mr. Shelby Peeples this week. Shelby will always be remembered as one of the Northwest Georgia way-makers and difference-makers, as his life’s legacy surrounds the city of Dalton and NW Georgia. Known as a leader, businessman and a philanthropist, but remembered for all the many benefits he has left to the people who live here. He made his mark on many of young lives with his support of Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement and of Dalton State College. He showed us that there is no greater legacy than simply improving the lives of those around you and of those you’ll leave behind. It was at this time, one year ago, that he and his wife attended the grand opening of the 64,000 square foot facility names in the family’s honor, as the Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center had opened and thanks much to the legacy gift Mr. and Mrs. Peeples had made to provide NW Georgia with a cancer-research hospital in our own back yard. Our prayers go out to his wife, Willena Peeples, and the entire Peeples family. Shelby Peeples will certainly be missed by us all. Chuck Payne – GA State Senate, SD 54 Chuck Payne