Sheldon Adelson Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Trump Pay Tribute to Mega Donor who died at 87.
Sheldon Adelson Cause of Death.
Donald Trump Jr pay tribute to Sheldon Adelson.
The son of U.S President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Billionair Sheldon Adelson after news broke that he has died. He wrote
Sheldon was a true American patriot and a giant among men. He treated his employees like family. His philanthropic generosity changed countless lives. The US-Israel relationship is stronger today because of him. My heart goes out to the Adelson family.
More Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Whoa. Sheldon Adelson was one of the biggest donors to Trump and the GOP. He was a one-issue donor and his issue was Israel. Two weeks ago he lent one of his private planes to fly convicted American spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard to Israel. https://t.co/TZEbXEOTDJ
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 12, 2021
If you’re writing obituaries of multibillionaire Trump/GOP donor Sheldon Adelson, who has died aged 87, please don’t just airbrush out his long history of anti-Arab racism, his funding of the Islamophobia industry, or his support for *nuking* Iran. Thanks.https://t.co/5cKZAKlJlN
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 12, 2021
Thankful that Sheldon Adelson lived long enough to see his beloved Trump become the first one-term president in 30 years and leave the Republican Party in shambles on his way out of office. $75 million well spent, sir.
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 12, 2021
Maya Cinowiec Goldenberg
For the record !!! and this is nothing to do with morning every persons death …. the exterminator of Israeli Democracy for the last two decades ….the biggest supporter of #defendant PM Netanyahu (#Bribery, #Fraud and #BreachofTrust” ) , the owner and publisher of Israeli biggest propaganda “newspaper” , meddling dangerously inside Israeli politics and all elections in the last two decades ! Philanthropist ???? Check persons personnel intentions first .
Bernice S Turner
This morning I kept hearing heavy knocking above my head. Someone was yelling for an hour, “Please let me in”. Then I heard a deep voice say,” You gotta be kidding”>
Sharon Turner
He was a buddy of the Koch brothers. Their group has done great harm to our country in their relentless pursuit of money and power.
Norma Pizzino Nelson
Good riddance of bad rubbish was an old sayin years ago. The Lord or the devil are in charge of him now. The will administer the right judgement for him.
Denise Marvin
I have a quote “Taking the trash out, one way or another”…..I made it up, but it’s exactly how I feel.
Alan Cohen
In the words of the immortal Clarence Darrow “I have never killed anyone. But I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.
