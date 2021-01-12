Sheldon Adelson Death -Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Trump Pay Tribute to Mega Donor who died at 87. 

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Sheldon Adelson Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Trump Pay Tribute to Mega Donor who died at 87. 

Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, is dead at 87, according to a statement posted online on January 12.  2021.
Sheldon Gary Adelson – August 4, 1933 – January 11, 2021), was an American businessman investor, and political donor. He was the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which owns the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and the parent company of Venetian Macao Limited, which operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
He owned the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom, the Israeli weekly newspaper Makor Rishon, and the American daily newspaper the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Haaretz wrote that Adelson had “hijacked” the Israeli-American Council to turn it into a pressure group for his “hard-right agenda.

Sheldon Adelson Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Donald Trump Jr pay tribute to Sheldon Adelson.

The son of U.S President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Billionair Sheldon Adelson after news broke that he has died. He wrote

Sheldon was a true American patriot and a giant among men. He treated his employees like family. His philanthropic generosity changed countless lives. The US-Israel relationship is stronger today because of him. My heart goes out to the Adelson family.

More Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Maya Cinowiec Goldenberg
For the record !!! and this is nothing to do with morning every persons death …. the exterminator of Israeli Democracy for the last two decades ….the biggest supporter of #defendant PM Netanyahu (#Bribery, #Fraud and #BreachofTrust” ) , the owner and publisher of Israeli biggest propaganda “newspaper” , meddling dangerously inside Israeli politics and all elections in the last two decades ! Philanthropist ???? Check persons personnel intentions first .

Bernice S Turner
This morning I kept hearing heavy knocking above my head. Someone was yelling for an hour, “Please let me in”. Then I heard a deep voice say,” You gotta be kidding”>

Sharon Turner
He was a buddy of the Koch brothers. Their group has done great harm to our country in their relentless pursuit of money and power.

Norma Pizzino Nelson
Good riddance of bad rubbish was an old sayin years ago. The Lord or the devil are in charge of him now. The will administer the right judgement for him.

Denise Marvin
I have a quote “Taking the trash out, one way or another”…..I made it up, but it’s exactly how I feel.

Alan Cohen
In the words of the immortal Clarence Darrow “I have never killed anyone. But I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.