Sheldon Adelson Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Trump Pay Tribute to Mega Donor who died at 87. 

Sheldon Adelson , the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, is dead at 87 , according to a statement posted online on January 12 . 2021.

Sheldon Gary Adelson – August 4, 1933 – January 11, 2021), was an American businessman investor, and political donor. He was the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which owns the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and the parent company of Venetian Macao Limited, which operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

He owned the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom, the Israeli weekly newspaper Makor Rishon, and the American daily newspaper the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Haaretz wrote that Adelson had “hijacked” the Israeli-American Council to turn it into a pressure group for his “hard-right agenda.

Sheldon Adelson Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information. Donald Trump Jr pay tribute to Sheldon Adelson. The son of U.S President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Billionair Sheldon Adelson after news broke that he has died. He wrote Sheldon was a true American patriot and a giant among men. He treated his employees like family. His philanthropic generosity changed countless lives. The US-Israel relationship is stronger today because of him. My heart goes out to the Adelson family.

More Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Whoa. Sheldon Adelson was one of the biggest donors to Trump and the GOP. He was a one-issue donor and his issue was Israel. Two weeks ago he lent one of his private planes to fly convicted American spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard to Israel. https://t.co/TZEbXEOTDJ — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 12, 2021 If you’re writing obituaries of multibillionaire Trump/GOP donor Sheldon Adelson, who has died aged 87, please don’t just airbrush out his long history of anti-Arab racism, his funding of the Islamophobia industry, or his support for *nuking* Iran. Thanks.https://t.co/5cKZAKlJlN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 12, 2021 Thankful that Sheldon Adelson lived long enough to see his beloved Trump become the first one-term president in 30 years and leave the Republican Party in shambles on his way out of office. $75 million well spent, sir. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 12, 2021 Maya Cinowiec Goldenberg

For the record !!! and this is nothing to do with morning every persons death …. the exterminator of Israeli Democracy for the last two decades ….the biggest supporter of #defendant PM Netanyahu (#Bribery, #Fraud and #BreachofTrust” ) , the owner and publisher of Israeli biggest propaganda “newspaper” , meddling dangerously inside Israeli politics and all elections in the last two decades ! Philanthropist ???? Check persons personnel intentions first . Bernice S Turner

This morning I kept hearing heavy knocking above my head. Someone was yelling for an hour, “Please let me in”. Then I heard a deep voice say,” You gotta be kidding”> Sharon Turner

He was a buddy of the Koch brothers. Their group has done great harm to our country in their relentless pursuit of money and power.