Sheldon Solow Death -Dead : Sheldon Solow, a Brooklyn-born college drop-out who became a real estate billionaire has Died.

By | November 18, 2020
0 Comment

Sheldon Solow Death -Dead : Sheldon Solow, a Brooklyn-born college drop-out who became a real estate billionaire has Died.

Sheldon Solow, a Brooklyn-born college drop-out who became a real estate billionaire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

He debuted on the inaugural Forbes 400 list in 1982 with a $100 million fortune; he made the 2020 list with a $4.4 billion net worth.

“Bloomberg on Twitter: “Sheldon Solow, a Brooklyn-born college drop-out who became a real estate billionaire by developing architecturally distinctive high-rise buildings in Manhattan, has died. He was 92”

Tributes 

 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Sheldon Solow Death -Dead : Sheldon Solow, a Brooklyn-born college drop-out who became a real estate billionaire has Died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.