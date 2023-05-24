“Shellyne Rodriguez Hunter College”: Netizens Stunned by Video of Former Hunter College Teacher, Shellyne Rodriguez, Wielding Machete Against Reporter

Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct professor at the School of Visual Arts and Hunter College, has been caught on camera wielding a machete and threatening a New York Post reporter. The incident occurred after the reporter confronted her about her recent behavior, including hurling profanities at students manning a pro-life stand and destroying it. As news of the incident spread, many were shocked at Shellyne Rodriguez’s behavior and demanded that the educator be fired from her post. Following the incident, Hunter College immediately relieved her of her duties, and she will not be returning to teach at the school.

Rodriguez is an artist, educator, writer, and community activist who was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from The School of Visual Art’s Visual & Critical Studies Program in 2011 and later completed her Master’s program (MFA) at Hunter College in 2014. She taught Drawing, Painting, and Interdisciplinary studies at Hunter College and was an Art History professor and a thesis advisor at the School of Visual Arts, prior to getting fired.

Her work explores subjects of “hope and despair” through “autobiographical content as well as socio-historical markers.” Her practice utilizes text, drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture to depict spaces and subjects engaged in strategies of survival against erasure and subjugation. The award-winning artist’s work has been displayed at several art shows and museums, including the Bronx Museum of Art and Museum of the City of New York. Additionally, her work has been recognized across the globe, where she has been invited to give lectures, including one at the School of Visual Arts in Roma, Italy.

As the video showing Rodriguez wielding a machete went viral, netizens were left stunned and horrified. They questioned how she was allowed to become a professor and demanded she be arrested. Many called her “unhinged,” “psycho,” and a “public nuisance.” While Rodriguez has not commented on recent developments, reports of her suing the NYPD have surfaced. She alleged that officers abused her while she was arrested during the George Floyd protest in June 2020. She is due to appear in court in July 2023 for the same.

The incident involving Shellyne Rodriguez is a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior, especially for public figures such as educators. It is essential to uphold high standards of conduct and maintain respectful behavior towards others, regardless of one’s personal beliefs or opinions. We hope that this incident serves as a wake-up call for individuals in positions of power to reflect on their actions and strive towards being positive role models for the communities they serve.

