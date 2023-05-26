Shelter In Place Albuquerque today : What we know

#ABQShelterInPlace #StayHomeNM #AlbuquerqueQuarantineLife #SocialDistancingABQ #NMStaySafeStayHome

Today, the city of Albuquerque was placed under a shelter in place order due to an unknown incident. Residents were advised to stay indoors and lock their doors until further notice. Emergency services were on the scene, but no casualties were reported. The situation is still developing, and details are scarce at this time.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.