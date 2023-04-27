Sheri Rubens Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Reflecting on the Legacy of Sheri Rubens: Honoring Her Life

Reflecting on the Legacy of Sheri Rubens: Honoring Her Life

Sheri Rubens: A Legacy of Strength, Resilience, and Compassion

Early Life and Education

Sheri Rubens was born in New York City in 1951, and grew up in a loving family that instilled in her a strong sense of social justice and community service. She attended Barnard College, where she earned a degree in sociology, and went on to earn a master’s degree in social work from Hunter College.

Advocacy and Community Service

Throughout her career, Sheri worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. She was a social worker, a community organizer, and a passionate advocate for women’s rights. She worked with numerous nonprofit organizations, including the National Organization for Women and the Women’s Prison Association, and was a founding member of the New York City chapter of the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Dedication to Family

In addition to her work in the nonprofit sector, Sheri was also a dedicated mother and wife. She was married to her husband, Michael Rubens, for over 30 years, and together they raised two children, Sarah and David. Sheri was a devoted mother who always put her family first, and her children remember her as a constant source of love and support.

Legacy and Impact

Tragically, Sheri passed away in 2015 after a long battle with cancer. But even in death, her legacy lives on. Her friends and family remember her as a woman of incredible strength and grace, who never stopped fighting for what she believed in.

In honor of Sheri’s life and legacy, her family and friends have established the Sheri Rubens Memorial Fund, which supports organizations that promote social justice, women’s rights, and community service. The fund has already made a significant impact, supporting organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the National Women’s Law Center.

Sheri’s legacy also lives on through the countless people she touched throughout her life. Her friends and colleagues remember her as a mentor, a leader, and a true inspiration. She was a woman who lived her life with purpose, and her impact on the world will be felt for generations to come.

Celebrating Sheri’s Life and Continuing Her Work

In celebrating Sheri’s life, we are reminded of the power of compassion, dedication, and perseverance. Sheri was a woman who faced incredible challenges with courage and grace, and her legacy is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

As we look back on Sheri’s life and legacy, let us honor her memory by continuing to fight for social justice, women’s rights, and the betterment of our communities. Let us be inspired by her example, and let us strive to make the world a better place in her honor.