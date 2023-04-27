Sheri Rubens Highland Park Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Honoring the Legacy of Sheri Rubens: A Life Well-Lived in Highland Park

Honoring Sheri Rubens: A Remarkable Life in Highland Park

Sheri Rubens: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Sheri Rubens was born in 1964 in Chicago and grew up in Highland Park. She attended Highland Park High School and later graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in psychology.

Entrepreneur and Community Leader

After college, Sheri worked in sales and marketing for several companies before starting her own business, Rubens Marketing, in 2003. She was an accomplished entrepreneur who was passionate about helping her clients grow their businesses. She was also an active member of the Highland Park community, volunteering her time with several organizations, including the Highland Park Community Foundation and the Highland Park-Highwood Legal Aid Clinic.

A Devoted Family Woman

Despite her busy schedule, Sheri always made time for her family. She was a devoted wife to her husband, David, and a loving mother to her two sons, Max and Sam. She was actively involved in their lives, attending their sporting events, volunteering at their schools, and supporting their passions.

A Life Well-Lived

Sheri Rubens was a woman who lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel and explore new places, and she was always up for trying new things. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with friends and family.

Sheri’s sudden passing in January 2020 was a shock to everyone who knew her. Her family, friends, and the entire Highland Park community mourned her loss. But Sheri’s legacy lives on through the many lives she touched and the impact she made on the community.

The Sheri Rubens Community Impact Award

In her memory, the Highland Park Community Foundation established the Sheri Rubens Community Impact Award. This award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on the Highland Park community through their volunteer work and community service.

A Lasting Legacy

Sheri Rubens was a woman who lived a life well-lived. She was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and an active member of the Highland Park community. Her legacy lives on through her family, her friends, and the many lives she touched. She will be dearly missed, but her impact on the community will continue to inspire others for years to come.