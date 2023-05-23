Sheriee Butler : 3 killed in Texas crash, including Raven Clewis and Ju’Mija Clewis

Tragic Accident Claims the Lives of Raven Clewis, Ju’Mija Clewis, and Sheriee Butler in Flint, Texas

Two young women from Palestine were killed in a car accident in Flint, Texas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash on FM 2661 involved six people, all of whom have been identified. Raven Clewis, 19, of Dallas, who was driving, died at the scene alongside passengers Ju’Mija Clewis, 17, of Elkhart, and Sheriee Butler, 17, of Palestine. Three other passengers, including Brianna Price, survived with non-life-threatening injuries. The group had been leaving a graduation party in Flint and heading home to Palestine when the car left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. Friends of the victims expressed their shock and disbelief, while Palestine ISD officials offered mental health and counseling services to students and staff. A candlelight vigil for the victims is planned for Wednesday night at Palestine High School, with a balloon release to follow at Reagan Park.

News Source : https://www.kltv.com

